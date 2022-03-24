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The Bible and Evil
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3 views • March 24, 2022
Traditional answers to the problem of evil show why God might allow evil, but they leave many questions unanswered. So, in this video, I discuss what the Bible has to say about why there is evil in the world. Specifically, I show what the Bible says regarding God's purpose for creating, the purpose of humanity, and the results of the Fall. Noting these Biblical concepts helps to provide a more comprehensive and satisfying answer to the problem of evil.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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