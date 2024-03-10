Create New Account
PALESTINIAN UNRWA STAFF WERE TORTURED INTO FALSE "CONFESSIONS"
Published 16 hours ago

ISRAEL'S "SHIN BET" CAN MAKE YOU SAY YOU DID OCT 7TH TOO

My Shin Bet video from January 30/24 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNDaeO3FNitK/

Jerusalem Post - UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-791009

"MATH-LESS" LIAR NETENYAHU - https://twitter.com/JeezyJelly2023/status/1764831758606839898

Aljazeera Genocide Tracker - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/longform/2023/10/9/israel-hamas-war-in-maps-and-charts-live-tracker

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

