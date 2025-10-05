© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British merc living in Lvov, Dick Woodruff, commenting on the Russian strikes on Banderastadt last night.
💥🇺🇦 Here are some of the other targets in Ukraine that were hit last night, as confirmed by our sources:
➡️ Odessa – Krivaya Balka: Fuel and lubricant supply center with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters.
➡️ Lvov – Sparrow Industrial Park: Workshops involved in robotic warfare systems, missile weapons, and the Brave1 program — a foreign-backed initiative. Facilities here also produced Geran drone interceptors. [Details in an earlier post] (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/162238?single)
➡️Lvov Region: Five Booster Compressor Stations were struck — key elements of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
➡️Lvov: Hangars at the Aviation Plant and Armoured Plant, both used as repair facilities, were hit.
➡️Downtown Zaporozhye – Motor Sich: A hangar producing engines for drones was targeted. The strike reportedly involved 2 Iskanders, 6 Glide Bombs, and 30 Geran drones.