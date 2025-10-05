BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
British merc living in Lvov, Dick Woodruff commenting on the Russian strikes on Banderastadt last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
97 views • 1 day ago

British merc living in Lvov, Dick Woodruff, commenting on the Russian strikes on Banderastadt last night.

💥🇺🇦 Here are some of the other targets in Ukraine that were hit last night, as confirmed by our sources:

➡️ Odessa – Krivaya Balka: Fuel and lubricant supply center with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters.

➡️ Lvov – Sparrow Industrial Park: Workshops involved in robotic warfare systems, missile weapons, and the Brave1 program — a foreign-backed initiative. Facilities here also produced Geran drone interceptors. [Details in an earlier post] (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/162238?single)

➡️Lvov Region: Five Booster Compressor Stations were struck — key elements of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

➡️Lvov: Hangars at the Aviation Plant and Armoured Plant, both used as repair facilities, were hit.

➡️Downtown Zaporozhye – Motor Sich: A hangar producing engines for drones was targeted. The strike reportedly involved 2 Iskanders, 6 Glide Bombs, and 30 Geran drones.

