Private Credit Is Cracking—Rationing Begins & COMEX Stress Rises | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Global financial analyst and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, rejoins the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the growing instability in the global economy.

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We dig into the mounting risks in the private lending market and why this largely unregulated sector could be the next major fault line in the financial system. Schectman explains how these risks are building quietly beneath the surface—and why most people aren’t seeing it.

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We also examine the real-world economic impact of the escalating conflict with Iran, including early-stage fuel rationing and severe energy strain already hitting Europe hardest. With major disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz—one of the most critical oil chokepoints in the world—global supply is tightening fast, sending prices higher and increasing the likelihood of shortages around the world.

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This also raises serious questions about NATO cohesion as member nations face uneven economic pain, and whether energy security will begin to override political unity. We also discuss what this means for the future of global oil trade—are we entering a new era of restricted flows, regional alliances, and long-term supply instability?

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Lastly, we discuss the unprecedented deliveries coming out of the COMEX. Are we witnessing the early stages of a run on physical metals? And if so, how long can this system realistically hold together?

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further