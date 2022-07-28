Remembering Atlantis & Lemuria's Final Days and their Ancient Extraterrestrial Origins

Dr. Michael Salla.





Jul 25, 2022 Jen Sullivan is the author of Child of the Universe, a book where she describes her memories of several past lives that were connected to the origins of Atlantis and Lemuria (Lymuria), and their respective destruction. Jen was suffering from a brain tumor when she was asked by her long time friend, Sarah Breskman Cosme, to participate in Quantum Hypnosis Healing Technique (QHHT) sessions to complete Sarah's level 3 certification with Delores Cannon's QHHT program.





After Jen recalled details of her most recent past life where she jumped off a bridge to her death in 1978 after going through a lobotomy as a result of nobody believing her past life recollections at the time, she experienced a remarkable healing. As the QHHT sessions continued, Jen remembered her first past life on Earth as a male when she was part of an extraterrestrial mission that crash landed in a large south Pacific island. She remembers being ultimately successful in creating a hybrid being using the genetics of a primitive local female and her DNA. The hybrid that was born became revered for her wisdom and ability to use red crystals that were retrieved from the spacecraft , and became the first Queen of Lemuria. Her name was Oona.





One of Jen's companions on the crashed extraterrestrial spacecraft traveled through a space time portal to the other side of the planet taking with him some of the red crystals. He was involved in creating a hybrid being that was among the first Atlanteans who gained control over the local population. Ultimately, the Atlanteans followed a path of rapid technological development where the red crystals were used for weapons development and imperial conquest. In contrast the Lemurians lived a more peaceful life in harmony with nature where the red crystals were used to sustain a natural immunity to all disease, and considerably extended their life spans.





In her book, Jen describes the circumstances surrounding the Atlanteans visiting and ultimately destroying Lemuria. In that incarnation, Jen was a princess (Kala) who briefly reigned after her mother, the Queen was killed by the Atlanteans. Shortly after her coronation, Lemuria was destroyed by tidal waves created by undersea detonations caused by the Altanteans, and she was captured. Jen remembered being taken to Atlantis where she was tortured and interrogated for many decades over her knowledge and abilities concerning the red crystals.





In her first interview on Exopolitics Today, Jen describes why she chose to undergo the QHHT sessions with Sarah Cosme, the healing she experienced, and the details of her remarkable past lives as an extraterrestrial and the last Queen of Lemuria/Lymuria. Her memories of captivity in Atlantis over many decades gives a unique perspective on Atlantean culture, politics and science.





Jen Sullivan's book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/Child-Universe...





Her website is https://www.jlfsullivan.com/





Note: During the interview, I encountered an unusual amount of electrical interference, which culminated in all the power in my home going off for a short period. My computer then experienced strange pulses which can be witnessed in the interview after the interruption around the (30 minutes mark. Jen explains how such electrical interference has happened often in her sessions with Sarah Breskman Cosme.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovnpCHqsXYk



