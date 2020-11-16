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My name is Michael. Yep, that Michael.
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145 views • November 16, 2020
I explain Daniel chapter twelve and what the wise understand that the wicked never will. The nature of man is good and evil. And has been ever since the fall when we ate of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Circumcision is the clue to where the good twin and the evil twin are conjoined.
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