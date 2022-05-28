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Meta-Globalism: World Economic Forum Set to Take Over Zuckerberg's Metaverse
JD Rucker
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113 views • May 28, 2022
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When the World Economic Forum says they're taking a "leadership role" in anything, it means they're taking full and unchallenged control. That seems to be the case with the "Metaverse" as they've announced the WEF's participation as leaders in the virtual domain.


On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I covered why this can be a very bad thing. There are three types of people in the eyes of the New World Order. There are the slaves, which will encompass most people if the WEF achieves The Great Reset as they have planned. These people will be totally beholden to and controlled by the powers-that-be, and the Metaverse will likely play a large role in keeping them placated. Some will be compliant but not necessarily controlled. These are the people who are necessary to keep the world operational.


Then, there's us, the people who will not be compliant and who refuse to be slaves. The New World Order wants us all jailed or dead.


As with all things associated with the World Economic Forum, this new development does not bode well for any of us. Control of the Metaverse means access to the mindshare of the sheep, particularly the younger generations who are spending more and more of their time in virtual worlds rather than the real world.


Not much really changes since Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the globalist elites, but giving control publicly to the WEF facilitates their actions rather than forcing them to act by proxy.
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facebookpodcastconspiracyglobalismmark zuckerbergworld economic forumweftop storymetaverseledethe midnight sentinelreclaim the net
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