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Don't Fear the Recount by Shills & Pimps
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25 views • November 26, 2020
Don't Fear the Recount
by Shills & Pimps
Parody Rock song about the 2020 Presidential Election Recount
Based on:
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper
Blue Öyster Cult
Produced by Murray Krugman & Sandy Pearlman
Album Agents of Fortune
Written By
Buck Dharma
Label
Columbia Records
Covered by Asterisk103
Special thanks to Salty Cracker and the Salty Army
Used under Fair Use laws
No Copyright Infringement intended
by Shills & Pimps
Parody Rock song about the 2020 Presidential Election Recount
Based on:
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper
Blue Öyster Cult
Produced by Murray Krugman & Sandy Pearlman
Album Agents of Fortune
Written By
Buck Dharma
Label
Columbia Records
Covered by Asterisk103
Special thanks to Salty Cracker and the Salty Army
Used under Fair Use laws
No Copyright Infringement intended
Keywords
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