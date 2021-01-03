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4/25/18 Part 2: HRC Common Law Indictment: When Pigs FLY #LAWOFTHELAND
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10 views • January 03, 2021
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4/25/18 YAFTV did not mean to mislead viewers. The civil suit Case 1:16-cv-01490-LEK-DJS is an actual Common Law suit but it appears to not have indicted HRC, et al., but instead the US Congress! It was dismissed by the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK. Please look below at the two documents. I apologize for posting the document after only checking that the doc number was valid. Let's keep on! Let's look deeper into Common Law. US courts are corporate courts. THEY are the imposters. Read the documents, do your research, and find out why.
The actual suit dismissed in June 2017:
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCOURTS-nynd-1_16-cv-01490/pdf/USCOURTS-nynd-1_16-cv-01490-0.pdf
The "fake" document citing the federal government attack on the Bundy's and Hammond's:
https://download.wunderlist.io/21ccbef0-270d-0136-fd0e-22000a7e2e1a-1524258609-750056?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJEN6W4AO3LJODOAA&;Expires=1526850610&Signature=1QMHYk3i%2F4Q742Sf%2FVYCXclOhV0%3D
For your interest:
https://patch.com/oregon/portland/new-indictment-bundy-case-adds-charges-trump-connected-defendant-0
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! I appreciate every one of you! We are on the right side of history!! Keep on and use your freedom for the good!! You are FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
4/25/18 YAFTV did not mean to mislead viewers. The civil suit Case 1:16-cv-01490-LEK-DJS is an actual Common Law suit but it appears to not have indicted HRC, et al., but instead the US Congress! It was dismissed by the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK. Please look below at the two documents. I apologize for posting the document after only checking that the doc number was valid. Let's keep on! Let's look deeper into Common Law. US courts are corporate courts. THEY are the imposters. Read the documents, do your research, and find out why.
The actual suit dismissed in June 2017:
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCOURTS-nynd-1_16-cv-01490/pdf/USCOURTS-nynd-1_16-cv-01490-0.pdf
The "fake" document citing the federal government attack on the Bundy's and Hammond's:
https://download.wunderlist.io/21ccbef0-270d-0136-fd0e-22000a7e2e1a-1524258609-750056?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJEN6W4AO3LJODOAA&;Expires=1526850610&Signature=1QMHYk3i%2F4Q742Sf%2FVYCXclOhV0%3D
For your interest:
https://patch.com/oregon/portland/new-indictment-bundy-case-adds-charges-trump-connected-defendant-0
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! I appreciate every one of you! We are on the right side of history!! Keep on and use your freedom for the good!! You are FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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