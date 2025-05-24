Episode #71 - Escaping the Matrix: Ayahuasca, Control Systems & The Path to Inner Freedom w/ Katie Hailey

Today we welcome first time guest Katie Kamala Haley who is a yogini, a Licensed Integrative Therapist, a Certified Holistic Practitioner with 25 years experience and the founder of the Food Forest Garden.





She teaches people how to grow their own organic food and herbal medicine in their own backyard for health and healing.





Katie recently wrote a book called Messages From The Medicine: Mother Ayahuasca Speaks and in this book she delves into some of the messages that she received from Mother Ayahuasca and we talked about many other topics like: the control system that we live under, how food is used as a weapon against us, and how the lack of knowledge is basically causing a lot of our suffering.





We are basically self sabotaging ourselves to oblivion, due to the fact that we've been brainwashed, conditioned and mind controlled to inject ourselves with poison by this guilt of fear based matrix, which has trapped our souls hence why it is difficult to have real soul fulfilment and true internal happiness.





