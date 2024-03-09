What energies are available to a human nowadays, and what energies are yet to be discovered? What is power, and what is energy? Stages of development of a united human civilization. What level can a human civilization reach in its development? What role does human attention play in the development of a united human civilization? Peculiarities of the energy and power structure of a human. Not only these but many other topics are discussed in the video "Power and Energy" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#EnergyofLife #AllatRaPhysics #CivilizationDevelopment