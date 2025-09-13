BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Series Summary
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
20 views • 1 day ago

The 'Reader's Digest Version' of the entire series. 

Read Me Summary:  https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/DEVIL-SATAN-SERPENT-Series-Summary.pdf

FULL study:   https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/ 

Quick Reference Charts

SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf

DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf

SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf

Sons of God Chart - https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SONS-of-GOD-Chart_compressed.pdf


Picture BOOKS  (pdf. documents)(below in ebook too)

SERPENT picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/SERPENT-Picture-Book-Master.pdf

DEVIL picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/DEVIL-Picture-Book-Master.pdf

SATAN Picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/SATAN-Picture-Book-Master.pdf


I also have these Picture books in Ebooks. All my works are free to use share and print. However, if you wish to donate to help out with expenses (website, hosting, security, calendar and other printed items and shipping, etc) you may by downloading the books:

Store link is: https://payhip.com/BrotherHebertBooks 

If you still want it free use coupon code SEPTEMBERFREE.


YOUTUBE channel https://www.youtube.com/@brotherhebert2025

