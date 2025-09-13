© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 'Reader's Digest Version' of the entire series.
Read Me Summary: https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/DEVIL-SATAN-SERPENT-Series-Summary.pdf
FULL study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/
Quick Reference Charts
SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf
DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf
SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf
Sons of God Chart - https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SONS-of-GOD-Chart_compressed.pdf
Picture BOOKS (pdf. documents)(below in ebook too)
SERPENT picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/SERPENT-Picture-Book-Master.pdf
DEVIL picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/DEVIL-Picture-Book-Master.pdf
SATAN Picture book https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/1754/46/SATAN-Picture-Book-Master.pdf
I also have these Picture books in Ebooks. All my works are free to use share and print. However, if you wish to donate to help out with expenses (website, hosting, security, calendar and other printed items and shipping, etc) you may by downloading the books:
Store link is: https://payhip.com/BrotherHebertBooks
If you still want it free use coupon code SEPTEMBERFREE.
YOUTUBE channel https://www.youtube.com/@brotherhebert2025