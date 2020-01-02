Dr. Katherine Horton's 2019 Plan & NWO Breakdown

Dr. Katherine Horton describes the battle field ahead and outlines her plan for 2019 to stop the global genocide. (Mirror copy)



If you're being targeted I'm 98% sure it's your blood type that's the cause of your targeting. Most have not caught on to the pattern of the Masonic harassment but it's safe to say this is the reason. This is Truther Network speaking NOT Dr. Horton, but I have requested that she starts recording this information on the victims in her ongoing research and court processings in the British judicial system.



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