Reason Behind Memorial Day

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The 1.2M Reasons America Exists Today
* Both legal immigrants and America’s youth need to ask themselves why the United States is the oldest, most successful constitutional republic in the world today.
* The answer: from time to time in its 250-year history, America’s youth have gone overseas and made the ultimate sacrifice.
* Freedom isn’t free.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (26 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7af4qo-victor-davis-hanson-the-1.2-million-reasons-america-exists-today.html