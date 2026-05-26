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Reason Behind Memorial Day
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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The 1.2M Reasons America Exists Today

* Both legal immigrants and America’s youth need to ask themselves why the United States is the oldest, most successful constitutional republic in the world today.

* The answer: from time to time in its 250-year history, America’s youth have gone overseas and made the ultimate sacrifice.

* Freedom isn’t free.


The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (26 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7af4qo-victor-davis-hanson-the-1.2-million-reasons-america-exists-today.html

https://youtu.be/eDMywnR0AgM

Keywords
freedomamericamemorial dayconstitutional republiccommemorationvictor davis hansonvdh
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