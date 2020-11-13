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'1958 Encyclopedia Americana vol.2, Antarctica Dome, Full Entry.
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314 views • November 13, 2020
Question; If the earth spins at 1000 mph and travel through space at 66,600 mph, how does a meteor, average speed of 15,000 mph hitting the earth, leave a perfect circular imprint on the earth's surface instead of leaving a splatter pattern hundred's of miles long? The only way a meteor could leave a circular imprint on the earth is the earth would have to be stationary! So much for the THEORY of gravity! My betting money goes to the bible's description of the cosmos, not on the false religion of Scientism!
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