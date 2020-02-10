G2Voice #016 Malaria the #1 killer in history cured! 1/1/17

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In this episode we will be talking about Malaria the #1 Killer in the world and how it has been cured.
Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/379-happy-new-year-2017-a-100-cure-for-the-1-killer-in-the-history-of-the-world-and-very-few-with-the-disease-know-it-12-30-2016
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References:
• The 8 families that own the FED: http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080
• G2Voice Broadcast episode #001: https://www.youtube.com/edito=U&video_id=VEc9FZVg408
• http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2016/12/look-whos-really-behind-the-mainstream-media-3454762.html
• We really runs the world: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKwO1onXAaIh
• http://www.illuminati-news.com/media.htm
• 5 MOST POWERFUL Families That SECRETLY Rule The World | Top 5 Countdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqsT5OUOh-I
• Complete List of BANKS Owned or Controlled by the Rothschild Family: http://humansarefree.com/2013/11/complete-list-of-banks-ownedcontrolled.html
• The 8 families that own the FED: http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080
• Suppressed Time line: http://www.illuminati-news.com/2007/1007.html
• Who controls the media? http://www.illuminati-news.com/media.htm
• http://www.naturalnews.com/046290_
Ebola_patent_vaccines_profit_motive.html
• http://www.ecowatch.com/cdc-corruption-robert-kennedy-jr-2096438139.html
• http://www.nature.com/news/2002/021003/full/news021001-6.html