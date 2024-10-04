Canada told to PREPARE for WAR_!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
NATO is urging Canada to prepare for a conventional war against our enemies. This at a time when the Canadian government has completely neglected the crumbling state of Canada's armed forces. Morale is low, attrition is up and there isn't even enough ammunition for the military.