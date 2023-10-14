The Column of Civilians Fleeing Gaza towards the South Moments Before it was Struck by Israeli Air Force.
An Israeli air strike using US bombs wipes out an entire column of Palestinian women & children attempting to flee the Israeli offensive on Gaza.
I just posted the after 'graphic' video of the massacre. If it doesn't get rejected.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.