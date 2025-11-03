BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Praise God! Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion
The poor majority of humanity deserves justice
Ron Wyatt re-discovered the true site of Sodom & Gomorrah which is also affirmed by the Roman Historian Josephus. But this is contrary to what almost all seminaries teach!? Why is this gem of history being hidden? Ron Wyatt made many other great discoveries as a Self Funded Archaeologist (amatuer). God work's through the lowly and humble to share His Glory and help more People.  God Bless & Pass It On, In Christ's Name!

Free Audio Bible Download 500+ Languages: https://faithcomesbyhearing.com

Thamudic inscriptions at Jebel el Lawz were translated and describe a MELTED CALF!  They are found next to the menorah that Dr. Kim discovered.
http://www.ancient-hebrew.org/media_menorah.html

SODOM & GOMORRAH: Wyatt Museum
https://wyattmuseum.com/discovering/sodom-gomorrah

Sodom and Gomorrah -The Cities of the Plain - Ash and brimstone are reminders of the fiery event
https://www.arkdiscovery.com/sodom_&_gomorrah.htm

"Mount Sinai in Arabia" Galatians 4:25
https://www.arkdiscovery.com/mt__sinai_found.htm

traveling in Saudi Arabia to Mount Sinai and other sites:   www.arkdiscovery.com/travel.htm

Cairo to Nuweiba:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7YmCSPNB9I&feature=emb_logo
Nuweiba to Arabia:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yKsPZqwnmE
Split Rock and Elim:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s17LCxUriQ4
Mt. Sinai and Golden Calf Altar:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMmaKzOsNks

PatternsOfEvidence.com had their Red Sea Miracle II film released on the Red Sea Crossing - Mt. Sinai coming up next and it will feature Jebel el Lawz

sulfur, bible, god, grace, love, christ, jesus, sin, humanity, history, justice, proof, judgement, abraham, mercy, hidden, arabia, gomorrah, sodom, brimstone, lot, sulphur, poverty, sodomy, josephus

sulfurbiblegodgracelovechristjesussinhumanityhistoryjusticeproofjudgementabrahammercyhiddenarabiagomorrahsodombrimstonelotsulphurpovertysodomyjosephus
