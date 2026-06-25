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6.25.26 - Frantz and Piper on the Battle For America's Soul...plus "ICE ICE Agent" drops!!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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This episode features Dr. Everett Piper...a brilliant academic and conservative evangelical columnist and author who has been a weekly guest on this show for nearly 10 years. But we have NEVER done a full 2-hour episode together--until now! And we cover everything--from Republican candidates who donate to Democrats...to Democrat lunatic James Talerico...to Texas Rep. Brandon Gill...to socialists taking over the Democrat party, and possibly the country...to Pope Leo himself joining the socialist/communist movement! It was a fascinating discussion...please don't skip ahead, because you'll miss something you shouldn't.

ALSO: The world premier of the long-awaited parody of "Ice Ice Baby" in support of our federal ICE workers! It's called "ICE ICE Agent" and you'll get the full video on this episode! Enjoy!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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