6.25.26 - Frantz and Piper on the Battle For America's Soul...plus "ICE ICE Agent" drops!!

This episode features Dr. Everett Piper...a brilliant academic and conservative evangelical columnist and author who has been a weekly guest on this show for nearly 10 years. But we have NEVER done a full 2-hour episode together--until now! And we cover everything--from Republican candidates who donate to Democrats...to Democrat lunatic James Talerico...to Texas Rep. Brandon Gill...to socialists taking over the Democrat party, and possibly the country...to Pope Leo himself joining the socialist/communist movement! It was a fascinating discussion...please don't skip ahead, because you'll miss something you shouldn't.



ALSO: The world premier of the long-awaited parody of "Ice Ice Baby" in support of our federal ICE workers! It's called "ICE ICE Agent" and you'll get the full video on this episode! Enjoy!



***************



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices 🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media 👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!