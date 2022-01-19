Dr. JEON GI YEOB: After Vaccination, Unidentified Objects or Parasites Are Produced in a Person’s Body

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On 13 January, Covid-19 Truth-finding Physicians held an emergency press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, to release the blood tests of experimental virus recipients, Dr. JEON GI YEOB, Korean physician/Dean: After vaccination, unidentified objects or parasites are produced in a person’s body. For example, after a person takes a footbath, parasites will be discharged from the body through the pores. You should never dump the unknown objects discharged from the body at will, otherwise it will contaminate the water and should be left for at least one hour.