Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Teething Troubles and Remedies
channel image
Desert Kids Dental
0 Subscribers
16 views
Published Thursday

Teething brings gum sensitivity, irritability, and excessive drooling as new teeth make their way through delicate gums. But, fear not, remedies are at hand!


Las Vegas dentists recommend teething rings for safe chewing, gentle massaging to ease the soreness, and over-the-counter remedies like Tylenol for comfort.


As children grow, preventive dental treatments become essential to maintain that beautiful smile.


Dental sealants protect the molars, and fluoride treatments strengthen the enamel, both available at your trusted Las Vegas dentists.


We understand that dental visits can be intimidating. Our dentists are equipped with techniques to ease fears and anxieties.


With effective communication, pain management, controlled sedation, and engaging distraction techniques, every visit can be a comfortable experience.


Call 702-660-7099 or Visit our website - https://www.desertkidsdental.com/

Keywords
dentistskids dentallas vegas dentists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket