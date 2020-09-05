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Canadian Terror Attacks: What You Need to Know!
Stefan Molyneux
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25 views • September 05, 2020
Soldier, 24, shot dead by Muslim convert Michael Zehaf-Bibeau who opened fire on Canadian Parliament in terrifying attack that left capital on lockdown.

Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, 32, was shot dead after opening fire at Parliament Hill

He was born in Quebec but reportedly recently converted to Islam and had his passport seized after being designated a 'high-risk traveler'

He shot reserve soldier Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial before running inside Parliament and exchanging gunfire with guards

Heroic Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers shot him dead

Police initially said there were multiple gunmen and at a press conference, they would not rule out other suspects

Witness accounts of a suspect include descriptions of him as short with long hair, overweight, wearing a dark jacket and 'Arabic scarf'

What is the history behind the recent attack on Canada's Parliament by reported Muslim convert Michael Zehaf-Bibeau? Why do these attacks happen? How can we stop them?

Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down the deep history behind religious terrorism, and the relationship between ISIS, the war on terror, and modern terrorism.

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Sources:

http://www.bpnews.net/42936/when-christians-killed--why-muslim-violence-continues

http://www.environmentalhistory.org/billkovarik/media-law-coms-400/free-speech-in-history/2-2-reformation/

http://www.cs.unc.edu/~plaisted/estimates.doc

http://articles.exchristian.net/2002/10/how-many-people-have-been-killed-by.php

http://www.truth-out.org/buzzflash/commentary/when-it-comes-to-killing-in-the-name-of-religion-and-nationhood-christians-hold-the-modern-record/17929-when-it-comes-to-killing-in-the-name-of-religion-and-nationhood-christians-hold-the-modern-record

http://skeptoid.com/episodes/4076

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/jul/15/husain-counting-violent-muslim-deaths-country-2014/#ixzz3GuN5qvQj

http://www.wzb.eu/sites/default/files/u6/koopmans_englisch_ed.pdf

http://www.danielpipes.org/4990/arab-israeli-fatalities-rank-49th

http://www.globalresearch.ca/non-muslims-carried-out-more-than-90-of-all-terrorist-attacks-in-america/5333619

https://themuslimissue.wordpress.com/2013/09/24/staggering-statistics-on-muslims-killing-muslims-2

http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/opinion-polls.htm

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1340599/WikiLeaks-1-3-British-Muslim-students-killing-Islam-40-want-Sharia-law.html

http://www.pewforum.org/2013/04/30/the-worlds-muslims-religion-politics-society-beliefs-about-sharia/

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/08/10/yazidis-islamic-state-massacre_n_5665655.html#
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podcastcanadastefan molyneuxfreedomain radiofreedomain
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