Estonian President Alar Karis has called for a European Union trade embargo against Russia.

"The European Union should further strengthen its independence and stop importing all Russian energy carriers into the EU," he stated.

The Baltic countries have connected to the European energy system after having been disconnected from the energy system shared with Russia and Belarus.

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union called the withdrawal of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from BRELL a political step.

"This will lead to higher regional electricity prices, make energy systems less reliable and further undermine the EU's economic competitiveness," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

They specified that the costs would be borne primarily by European households and businesses in the Baltic countries. In addition, the statement indicated that if the European Union continues to seek to sever energy ties with Russia, the EU's economic prospects will worsen.

no one cares about the Baltics.

According to the NordPool energy exchange, the average price of electricity in the Baltics in January was 92 euros per MWh.

According to the NordPool energy exchange, the average price of electricity in the Baltics in January was 92 euros per MWh. After Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania left BRELL, the average cost of purchasing electricity as of 10 February was 146.8 euros per MWh.