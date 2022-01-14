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News Update - January 14, 2022 Part 4
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30 views • January 16, 2022
PART 4
Biden admin tells companies to ignore Supreme Court ruling on mandated vaccinations, D.U.M.B.s still being cleaned up, Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and HRH address, Covid positive vaccinated health workers allowed to stay at work, Biden funding terrorist families, China orders Taiwan to surrender, Make-A-Wish child cancer patient denied Disney visit until he is vaxxed, under-cover agitators caught trying to stir up crowd so police could move in on the people,
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Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
Biden admin tells companies to ignore Supreme Court ruling on mandated vaccinations, D.U.M.B.s still being cleaned up, Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and HRH address, Covid positive vaccinated health workers allowed to stay at work, Biden funding terrorist families, China orders Taiwan to surrender, Make-A-Wish child cancer patient denied Disney visit until he is vaxxed, under-cover agitators caught trying to stir up crowd so police could move in on the people,
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
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