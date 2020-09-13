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Britain's Patriotic Proms 2020, Nigel BREXIT Updates, Aussies Fight Lockdown 9/13/2020
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48 views • September 13, 2020
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness> The Declaration of Independence and The Constitution were created from the Gospel: Good News of Jesus Christ. All men are created equally by God. God "endowed" each person with inalienable rights.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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