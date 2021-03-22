© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Brown v. Board of Education
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • March 22, 2021
Many people call Brown v. Board of Education the most important Supreme Court ruling of the 20th century. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the shocking fraud and legal malpractice that went into the decision.
First posted to YouTube on April 13, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Citations:
Raymond Wolters, Right Turn: William Bradford Reynolds, the Reagan Administration, and Black Civil Rights (New Brunswick: Transaction Publishers, 1996).
Philip Elman interviewed by Norman Silver, “The Solicitor General’s Office, Justice Frankfurter, and Civil Rights Litigation: 1946 – 1960: An Oral History,” Harvard Law Review, Vol. 100, 1987, pp. 817-852.
Paul Craig Roberts & Lawrence Stratton, The New Color Line: How Quotas and Privilege Destroy Democracy (Washington, DC: Regnery Publishing, Inc.), pp. 34, 35.
First posted to YouTube on April 13, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Citations:
Raymond Wolters, Right Turn: William Bradford Reynolds, the Reagan Administration, and Black Civil Rights (New Brunswick: Transaction Publishers, 1996).
Philip Elman interviewed by Norman Silver, “The Solicitor General’s Office, Justice Frankfurter, and Civil Rights Litigation: 1946 – 1960: An Oral History,” Harvard Law Review, Vol. 100, 1987, pp. 817-852.
Paul Craig Roberts & Lawrence Stratton, The New Color Line: How Quotas and Privilege Destroy Democracy (Washington, DC: Regnery Publishing, Inc.), pp. 34, 35.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.