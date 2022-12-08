NEXT GENERATION OF CONSERVATIVES – W/OAN’S ADDISON SMITH

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 7, 2022





Teddy is joined by the host of In Focus on OANN, Addison Smith. Addison is about as hard core as they come and Generation Z. Addidon and Teddy break down politics, political philosophy and where the Party needs to move going forward to be successful.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zfa2g-live-12-next-generation-of-conservatives-woans-addison-smith.html



