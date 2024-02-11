Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚠️SLEEPER CELL Warning: A Rare Warning About China Is Being Issued | City Prepping
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
496 views
Published 15 hours ago

A Rare Warning issued by FBI Chris Wray About China Is Being Issued | City Prepping

e are being warned that China has already compromised the US infrastructure which will impact us directly.


FBI Director Christopher Wray et al. testimony before Congress https://www.youtube.com/live/TPXm6GNK...


Download the Start Preparing! Survival Guide here: https://cityprepping.tv/38C5Ftt ...


Start your preparedness journey: https://cityprepping.tv/3lbc0P9



Keywords
city preppingfbi warningpossible china cyber attackon infrastructure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket