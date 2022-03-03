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Why is Peppermint called the Father of essential oils?
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62 views • March 03, 2022
Peppermint Vitality™ essential oil has a bright, cool flavor that is instantly recognizable. The refreshing flavor of Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is welcome on the hottest summer days and the coldest winter nights. Beyond being a brisk addition to water during workouts or to herbal tea after a day on the slopes, Peppermint Vitality can also support healthy digestive function and gastrointestinal comfort.* Add Peppermint Vitality to your pantry shelves for both culinary and dietary use. This versatile oil can make its way into baked goods, beverages, and even entrees for the more daring! Taken daily in a gel capsule, this powerful essential oil can support your overall digestive function.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/why-is-peppermint-called-the-father-of-essential-oils-
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/why-is-peppermint-called-the-father-of-essential-oils-
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