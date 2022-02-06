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Is DAN SCAVINO a CRIMINAL? - The Steven D Kelley Show - Truth Cat Radio Videos - 020322
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63 views • February 06, 2022
Is Dan Scavino a criminal?
Is he a patriot, a uber brown noser for Trump, or is he a crime family associate privy to the criminal history of the Trump organization?
I want to talk about the back story behind this "caddy shack" relationship, Scavino has with Trump Sr, and family.
TCR#958 STEVEN D KELLEY #401 FEB 3 2022
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My EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
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https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Name is OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
Is he a patriot, a uber brown noser for Trump, or is he a crime family associate privy to the criminal history of the Trump organization?
I want to talk about the back story behind this "caddy shack" relationship, Scavino has with Trump Sr, and family.
TCR#958 STEVEN D KELLEY #401 FEB 3 2022
Please LIKE, and comment on this.
My EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a donation, I need your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join my Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Name is OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
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