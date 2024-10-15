Description found:

More than 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon presumably towards Safed’s Naftali Base. The Air Defense failed to intercept more than half of the fired barrage.

➡️In the video [0:13] you can see the Iron Dome firing interceptors, later on [1:11] an impact with a secondary explosion was noted, it is unclear what was hit since the video is taken from a decent distance but it could be the Iron Dome Battery or Launcher.

Adding message just before this video:

Explosions were heard in Safed City and around it as a result of both interceptions and impacts.

ℹ️It is worth noting that this is an unusual timing for Hezbollah to strike.