SHOCKING❗ The Quran Admits That Allah is Satan Lucifer❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
309 followers
3
271 views • 1 day ago

Find out what you DON'T KNOW about what you believe. The truth will SHOCK YOU! Muslims... IF you are honest, you'll never be the same again!

The Great Deceiver Allah from Quran is the SAME PERSON with Satan (Lucifer) The Great Deceiver from Bible! It is he (Lucifer) who deceives Muslims to believe in Islam. There's no salvation in Islam's made up version of God (Allah). See the light! See the error of your ways Muslims!

Jesus Christ is the one & only true Lord & savior of this world.

5 Helpful Resources

1. Quran's 100+ Verses of Violence

https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/violence.aspx

2. Four Stages of Islamic Conquest - Downloadable PDF

https://counterjihadcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/Islam-in-a-Nutshell-The-4-Stages-of-Islamic-Conquest-2.pdf

3. What Does Islam Teach About Deception, Lying, and Taqiyya?

https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/taqiyya.aspx

4. The Two Houses of Islam

https://t.me/APFGAC/38758

5. The Five Arms of Islam to Establish "the Rule of Allah" on Earth

https://t.me/APFGAC/38223

TO LEARN MORE, SEE THE DESCRIPTION UNDERNEATH THE ORIGINAL YOUTUBE VIDEO - https://youtu.be/TLoUq8vybzY?feature=shared

#IslamExposed


👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸


FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country


AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

3. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

4. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

5. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

7. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products


💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
trendingbiblegodjesussatanreligionislamamerican patriots for god and countryviral videoquranallahluciferislam exposedthe quran admits that allah is satanquran critique 2025allah is satanallah and satan comparisonshocking quran revelationswho is allah reallyunveiling the truth about islamcomparing god and satan in islam
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

01:01SHOCKING! The Quran Admits That Allah is Satan Lucifer!

08:04Everything is About to Change, Turn to Jesus Now!

08:22American Patriots for God and Country Outro

