Funeral Director John O'Looney Warns Against Vaccines and the Plan For ILLegals Crossing The Border
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

- Share this to everyone you know - Wake them up!
- Funeral Director John O'Looney says that the illegal migrants crossing the border are part of the United Nations soldiers and they will drag you from your home if you're unvaccinated.
- The censoring of Doctors
- Doctors tell you what these vaccines are doing to your body

vaccinesunillegalsjohn o looneywil paranormal

