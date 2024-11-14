Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova:

🔹10 years ago, on November 14, 2014, Ukrainian President Poroshenko, by his decree No. 875, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of November 4, 2014, "On urgent measures to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

🔹This marked the beginning of the financial, economic and transport blockade of Donbass, whose population was literally locked in by the Kiev regime.





🔹And why were such measures taken against Donbass? Having failed to defeat the courageous Donbass residents who stood up to defend their legal rights and freedoms after anti-constitutional armed coup d'etat in Kiev, the neo-Nazi rulers of Ukraine decided to starve the region into surrender, simply to deprive its residents of their livelihood, make them suffer, starve.

🔹All this was done with the tacit approval of the West, which never once called them down, but simply encouraged them to such actions and such rhetoric.