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JOYFUL CIRCUMCISION
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54 views • August 09, 2021
JOYFUL CIRCUMCISION
Within parts of Africa, a boy's circumcision is tantamount to his passage into manhood. Ouch!
As this celebration was my first of this type, I had no idea that it takes place over 4 days or more. Circumcision is a great cause for celebration within the entire community. What would a celebration be without gift giving? The event filmed here had taken place before the actual circumcision was performed. It's not surprising that the dancing by the women has sexual overtones. Hmmmm... So glad to be here learning about a continent and people that has been aggressively both ignored and maligned in the west for hundreds of years.
Prof. Oku Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Within parts of Africa, a boy's circumcision is tantamount to his passage into manhood. Ouch!
As this celebration was my first of this type, I had no idea that it takes place over 4 days or more. Circumcision is a great cause for celebration within the entire community. What would a celebration be without gift giving? The event filmed here had taken place before the actual circumcision was performed. It's not surprising that the dancing by the women has sexual overtones. Hmmmm... So glad to be here learning about a continent and people that has been aggressively both ignored and maligned in the west for hundreds of years.
Prof. Oku Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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