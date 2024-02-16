Create New Account
Why did Jeff Bezos Leave Washington State for Florida -- guess
Jeff Bezos left Washington immediately after the state decided to tax capital gains at 7%. Federalism offers people the ability to switch their locals, and thus the progressives that desire a monopoly to tax everybody into oblivion, face competition. #bezos #florida #taxes

