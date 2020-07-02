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Cayenne Pepper: King Of Spices with HUNDREDS of Health Benefits
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420 views • July 02, 2020
In this video I continue to discuss a favorite spice of mine: Cayenne pepper. To this day cayenne remains as one of my absolute favorite spices, and tools for remaining healthy. After reading a book called Left For Dead by Richard Quinn, I set out on an adventure to start taking cayenne pepper daily for my health. At first I was skeptical, but after my first shot of cayenne pepper water - I was hooked. Everything just felt better after taking cayenne. I felt stronger, healthier, and as if I had done something very good for my heart. Cayenne is a heart spice. It aids in circulation and helps unclog blockages within the circulatory system. After almost 10 years of experimenting with cayenne, I am still just as hooked as I was when I started.
I often get asked if I take cayenne daily. I do not. I will however, take it daily in structured intervals.For instance, there may be a 3 month period where I take it daily in water, but I will eventually taper off of it and stop for a while before starting back up again. I do however, eat cayenne pepper almost everyday. I will sprinkle some on pretty much all foods that I eat unless they are sweet.
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I often get asked if I take cayenne daily. I do not. I will however, take it daily in structured intervals.For instance, there may be a 3 month period where I take it daily in water, but I will eventually taper off of it and stop for a while before starting back up again. I do however, eat cayenne pepper almost everyday. I will sprinkle some on pretty much all foods that I eat unless they are sweet.
Here are a handful of my favorite products which I use regularly. All of these items can be found at great prices via my amazon store:
Shop my Amazon store: http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
Uvex Skyper Blue Blocking Glasses https://amzn.to/2VMNt85
Best Shower Filter https://amzn.to/2YsLdAt
Bulk CoQ10: https://amzn.to/2QjAjMO
My Favorite Organic Coffee https://amzn.to/2H2qa0A
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2PNnwQc
L Carnitine: https://amzn.to/2rJh6K8
Megahome Water Distiller https://amzn.to/2DUUxW5
ULTRA B12: https://amzn.to/3525d09
ALEXAPURE Air Filter https://amzn.to/2YvqA6G
Magnesium Caps: https://amzn.to/2QpEiar
Activated Charcoal: https://amzn.to/32NMns0
Budget Water Filtration https://amzn.to/2Q7Ctgf
High Quality Stevia https://amzn.to/2W4mxke
Turmeric Extract https://amzn.to/2Eb27Mt
Schisandra Berries https://amzn.to/2YAmLxn
Spring Dragon Tea: https://amzn.to/377WiMr
Raw Honey: https://amzn.to/33NNqtx
Zhou Magnesium Spray: https://amzn.to/2Xr72Bo
Tension Tamer Tea: https://amzn.to/2QoYTvs
Best Elderberry Formula: https://amzn.to/2CESQeq
Best Kundalini Book: https://amzn.to/3758P3h
Healthy Cat Litter: https://amzn.to/2q32HrT
Best Algal DHA: https://amzn.to/2Kn4LBT
Turmeric/Curcumin Formula: https://amzn.to/2pmb6Go
TAO In A Bottle: https://amzn.to/33KPrqc
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