Luciferase and Bioluminescent quantum dots,The FE (Iron) MALE Rival and More !!! Brace Yourselves!!! ((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))

((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))Revelation 13:7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.Revelation 13:8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.Revelation 13:9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.Revelation 13:10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.DISCLAIMER:I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.Fair Use Notice:This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.