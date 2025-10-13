Digital Money Control (in English with Greek subtitles)

Now I understand why our modern Saints told us that the digital identity card is equivalent to the mark of the beast!

They linked the identity card to the mobile phone! The difference is that the final mark will be transferred from the cell phone to the right hand or forehead, (with laser beams, as Saint Paisios mentioned). From which the supposed temperature check

on the forehead, during the covid pseudo-pandemic, clearly originates!

In China, they have abolished both cash and credit cards. They transact everywhere

exclusively through their mobile phones.

The mark before the appearance of the Antichrist will take the form of a digital identity in the form of a card or, intangibly, on a mobile phone (a.k.a. covidpass). After his appearance, it will be transferred to the right hand or forehead!



Saint Arethas, Bishop of Caesarea (Kappadocia), and successor to Basil the Great on the episcopal throne, in his work "Explanation of the Holy Revelation PG 106" states:



"The mark will be in digital form and it will be used daily."



On the other hand, we have Saint Ephraim the Syrian, who in his discourse "On the Appearance of the Antichrist" (Ascetic Works) informs us: "For this is how the tyrant prepares, so that all may bear the mark of the beast when he comes to deceive the universe..."



Let us then combine the information that the two Saints give us:



a) In the years of Saint Arethas, people voted by writing the name of the candidate they

preferred on a tile the size of a card. The term ψῆφον ἐντριβήν that he uses to describe it means a digital card or tile that is of everyday use. He actually uses the word digital!

We see, then, that the mark will be given given in the form of a tile (card)

for everyday use.



b) On the other hand, Saint Ephraim emphasizes that people will "hold" the mark before the coming of the lawless one.

Note that the Saint does not say that they will have it on their bodies, but

that they will carry his mark on their hand and that this will happen before

the Antichrist appears publicly to take over world power

(he will demand the universe). After his appearance, he will demand, as mentioned in the Apocalypse, that people bear the mark on their bodies, on their right hand and on their forehead.

We must be careful, because in the future they will also show us aliens through holograms combined with daemon appearances!

Πλέον κατάλαβα γιατὶ οἱ σύγχρονοι Ἃγιοί μας μᾶς ἔλεγαν ὃτι ἡ νέα ταυτότης ἰσοῦται μὲ τὸ σφράγισμα! Συνέδεσαν τὴν ταυτότητα μὲ τὸ κινητό!! Ἡ διαφορὰ εἶναι ὃτι τὸ τελικὸ σφράγισμα θὰ μεταφερθῆ ἀπὸ τὸ κινητὸ στὸ δεξὶ χέρι ἤ τὸ μέτωπον, (μὲ ἀκτῖνες λέιζερ ὃπως ἀνέφερε ὁ Ἃγιος Παΐσιος) ἐξ οὖ ὁ δῆθεν ἔλεγχος τῆς θερμοκρασίας στὸ μέτωπον σαφῶς! Στὴν Κίνα ἔχουν καταργήση τόσον τὰ μετρητὰ ὃσον καὶ τὶς πιστωτικές. Συναλλάσσονται παντοῦ μέσω τοῦ κινητοῦ τους ἀποκλειστικῶς.

Τὸ χάραγμα πρὸ τῆς ἐμφανίσεως τοῦ Ἀντιχριστου θὰ ἔχει τὴ μορφὴ τῆς ψηφιακῆς ταυτότητος σὲ μορφὴ κάρτας ἤ ἀύλως στὸ κινητόν (covidpass). Μετὰ τὴν ἐμφάνισί αὐτοῦ θὰ μεταφερθῆ στὸ δεξὶ χέρι ἤ τὸ μέτωπον!

Τὸ χάραγμα θὰ δοθῇ ὡς ψῆφος ἐντριβή.

Ὁ Ἃγιος Ἀρέθας ἐπίσκοπος Καισαρείας, καὶ διάδοχος τοῦ Μεγάλου Βασιλείου στὸν ἐπισκοπικὸ θρόνο, στὸ ἔργο του «Ἐξήγησις τῆς Ἱερᾶς Ἀποκαλύψεως PG 106» ἀναφέρει:

«Τὸ χάραγμα θὰ δοθῇ ὡς ψῆφος ἐντριβὴ καὶ ἐγνωσμένη ἀνθρώποις».

Ἀπό τὴν ἄλλη ἔχομε τὸν Ἃγιον Ἐφραὶμ τὸν Σῦρον ποὺ στὸν λόγον τοῦ «περὶ ἐμφανίσεως τοῦ ἀντιχρίστου» (Ασκητικά) μᾶς πληροφορεῖ: «Τοιοῦτον γὰρ τρόπον σκευάζει ὁ τύραννος, ἵνα πάντες τὴν σφραγῖδα τοῦ θηρίου βαστάζωσιν, ὅταν ἔλθῃ ἀπατῆσαι τὰ σύμπαντα...».

Ἄς δοῦμε λοιπὸν σὲ συνδυασμὸ τὶς πληροφορίες ποὺ οἱ δύο Ἃγιοι μᾶς δίδουν:





- α) «Ψῆφον ἐντριβή». Στὰ χρόνια τοῦ Ἁγίου Ἀρέθα οἱ ἄνθρωποι ψήφιζαν γράφοντας τὸ ὄνομα τοῦ ὑποψηφίου ποὺ προτιμοῦσαν σὲ κάποιο πλακίδιο σὲ μέγεθος τραπουλόχαρτου = «ψῆφον» (ἐξ οὖ καὶ ἡ λέξις «ψηφιδωτόν» = μικρό πλακίδιο) καὶ μετὰ τὸ ἔριχναν στὴν κάλπη... Ἡ λέξις ἐντριβής - τοῦ εντριβοῦς, σημαίνει κάτι ποὺ εἶναι καθημερινῆς χρήσεως.

Βλέπομεν λοιπὸν ὃτι τὸ χάραγμα ἀρχικῶς θὰ δοθῇ μὲ τὴν μορφὴ πλακιδίου (κάρτας) καθημερινῆς χρήσεως.

- β) Ἀπὸ τὴν ἄλλη ὁ Ἃγιος Ἐφραίμ μᾶς τονίζει ὃτι οἱ ἀνθρώποι θὰ «βαστάζουσιν» τὸ σημάδι πρὸ τῆς ἐλεύσεως τοῦ ἀνόμου. Προσέξτε ὃτι ὁ Ἃγιος δὲν λέγει ὃτι θὰ φέρουσιν ἐπὶ τοῦ σώματος, ἀλλὰ ὃτι θὰ βαστάζουν τὸ σημάδι του στὸ χέρι τους καὶ ὃτι αὐτὸ θὰ γίνη προτοῦ νὰ ἐμφανιστῆ δημοσίως ὁ Ἀντίχριστος γιὰ νὰ ἀναλάβῃ τὴν παγκόσμιον ἐξουσίαν (ἀπαιτήσῃ τὰ σύμπαντα). Μετὰ τὴν ἐμφάνισίν του θὰ ἀπαιτήσῃ, ὃπως ἀναφέρει καὶ ἡ Ἀποκάλυψις, τὸ χάραγμα νὰ τὸ φέρουν οἱ ἄνθρωποι ἐπὶ τοῦ σώματός των, τῆς δεξιᾶς χειρὸς καὶ τοῦ μετώπου αὐτῶν.

Προσοχὴ διότι μελλοντικῶς θὰ μᾶς ἐμφανίσουν καὶ τοὺς ἐξωγήινους μέσω ὁλογραμμάτων!

