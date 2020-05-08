Nuclear Bombshell: Obama Knew! Intel Officials Had No Evidence Of Russian Collusion - 1922-9A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1922 - Friday - May 08, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/OAEKVJF-JB8
Newly released transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee’s long-running Russia investigation reveal top Obama officials acknowledged that they knew of no “empirical evidence” of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, despite their concerns and suspicions. Nuclear Bombshell: OBAMA KNEW! Intel Officials Had No Evidence Of Russian Collusion – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/5JTm30qEhuA
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨