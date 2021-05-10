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Government Tells Public Gravity is Not Functional -- Washington Post Spreads Message
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180 views • May 10, 2021
The Washington Post is spreading the Biden administration's message, courtesy of treasury secretary Janet Yellen, not to trust anecdotes of labor shortages because people are unwilling to work, despite the fact that McDonald's posted signs asking for patience due to being short-staffed because no one wants to show up. It's simple gravity, physics, the laws of economics, if you offer people more to stay At home then they would make working a 9-to-5 job, no one is going to go work. The Biden administration is ushering in Socialism, using the pandemic as an excuse.
#socialism #msdonalds #laborshortage
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#socialism #msdonalds #laborshortage
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