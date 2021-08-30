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BANNED From Church Without Jab In Florence, Italy! - On The GROUND As Tyranny RISES!
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330 views • August 30, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Florence, Italy as restrictions grow against those who haven't been jabbed with the government murder needle.
While most businesses and restaurants don't actually enforce the so-called "green pass" or vaccine passport throughout Italy, many historical sites HAVE enforced it. In the case of the Duomo, one of the most incredible buildings in the world, we tried to get in during Sunday Mass and they told us on camera that we needed a jab passport or a 24 hour test. While you can still enter the church with a mask to pray, most of the massive cathedral was off limits to those who hadn't been vaccinated. This is truly just the beginning.
Stay tuned as we bring you videos from all over Europe as tyranny rises!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Florence, Italy as restrictions grow against those who haven't been jabbed with the government murder needle.
While most businesses and restaurants don't actually enforce the so-called "green pass" or vaccine passport throughout Italy, many historical sites HAVE enforced it. In the case of the Duomo, one of the most incredible buildings in the world, we tried to get in during Sunday Mass and they told us on camera that we needed a jab passport or a 24 hour test. While you can still enter the church with a mask to pray, most of the massive cathedral was off limits to those who hadn't been vaccinated. This is truly just the beginning.
Stay tuned as we bring you videos from all over Europe as tyranny rises!
JOIN US On BitChute:
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BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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