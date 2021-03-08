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7 Dead 2,800 "adverse effects" In Week 1 Of South Koreas Rollout Of The Jab
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150 views • March 08, 2021
South Korea has had bad luck in the past year when it comes to jabs as we covered last year the country saw over 80 dead in a mass flu jab campaign. This year the covid jab campaign starts and it seems after 1 week we will see the flu jab numbers will look small in comparison.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.rt.com/news/517423-korea-vaccine-deaths-rise/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/first-week-of-covid-experimental-vaccines-in-south-korea-7-dead-and-more-than-2800-injured.html
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.rt.com/news/517423-korea-vaccine-deaths-rise/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/first-week-of-covid-experimental-vaccines-in-south-korea-7-dead-and-more-than-2800-injured.html
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