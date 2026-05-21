AA_214_Sal_Amato-Hidden_Powers: Disclosure_From_Within

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Sal Amato joins us today to discuss his book Hidden Powers: Disclosure From Within. We will also delve into the psychological manipulation of the American people to stoke division and the advent of techno-wars.
#SalAmato #HiddenPowers #Disclosure #UFO #Alien #Actor #Writer #Producer #Chicago #Media #Psychology #NWO #Propagandah #Science #History #History #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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