MSNBC GUEST: DEMS MUST ‘BURN DOWN’ CONSERVATIVES WITH NO ‘SURVIVORS’ - 1612-9A

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“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose — we have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican party,” Rubin said on “AM Joy.”“We have to level them because if there are survivors — if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again — will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the wave — look at me, I’ve made it through.'”
E-Militia Article: MSNBC Guest: Dems Must ‘Burn Down’ Conservatives With No ‘Survivors’ http://ow.ly/Cs4e30pqjnB
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