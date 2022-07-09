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alexchristoforou Former Japan PM shot. UK power vacuum, Putin, West already lost, Ukraine gold to Poland
Alex Christoforouhttps://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/former-japan-pm-shot.-uk-power-vacuum.:7
https://rumble.com/v1bik87-former-japan-pm-shot.-uk-power-vacuum.-putin-west-already-lost.-ukraine-gol.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZKmSlLbwL4o/
Former Japan PM shot. UK power vacuum. Putin, 'West already lost.' Ukraine gold to Poland. Update 1