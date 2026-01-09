SAYER JI ON THE “DISINFORMATION DOZEN” AND THE CENSORSHIP MACHINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and a named member of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” joins Del to discuss how the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), led by Imran Ahmed, targeted him and others—helping trigger widespread censorship across major tech platforms. Ji explains how NGOs, government pressure, and coordinated media narratives operate in tandem to suppress dissent, sidestep due process, and quietly redefine free speech under the banner of public health and safety. He also covers the controversial backlash against Imran Ahmed himself, a British-born legal permanent resident in the U.S. who is fighting efforts by the Trump administration to strip his visa and deport him.