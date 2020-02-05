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What is the coronavirus?
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27 views • February 05, 2020
The Guardian's health editor, Sarah Boseley, answers some of the most common and pressing questions surrounding the recent coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China
Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub
The Wuhan Coronavirus: what we know and don't know - Science Weekly podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/science/a...
Coronavirus: three Chinese cities locked down and Beijing festivities scrapped ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Coronavirus: panic and anger in Wuhan as China orders city into lockdown ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contr...
Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/seri...
The Guardian YouTube network:
The Guardian ► http://www.youtube.com/theguardian
Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones
Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball
Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport
Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture
Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub
The Wuhan Coronavirus: what we know and don't know - Science Weekly podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/science/a...
Coronavirus: three Chinese cities locked down and Beijing festivities scrapped ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Coronavirus: panic and anger in Wuhan as China orders city into lockdown ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contr...
Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/seri...
The Guardian YouTube network:
The Guardian ► http://www.youtube.com/theguardian
Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones
Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball
Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport
Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture
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