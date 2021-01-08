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JANUARY 6th 2021 PART 1 - LIVE STREAM POWERFUL TRUTHS UNDERWAY TO SAVE OUR WORLD
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148 views • January 08, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
January 6th 2021 this is a huge broadcast in real time with actions against the people and the people fighting back.
You will learn of an enormous coup de ta against Donald trump going right up to the Vatican... with Italy Judge ordering investigations. There is a powerful light coming from all over this earth from people of many professional backgrounds with TRUTH and are now seeing the Common law being implemented as the way forth.
SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE SO THEY HEAR AND KNOW WHAT IS BEFORE THEM ALL TO FACE GLOBALLY.
Christopher James brings the light once again powerfully to fast track his fellow man to knowledge with the solution!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
January 6th 2021 this is a huge broadcast in real time with actions against the people and the people fighting back.
You will learn of an enormous coup de ta against Donald trump going right up to the Vatican... with Italy Judge ordering investigations. There is a powerful light coming from all over this earth from people of many professional backgrounds with TRUTH and are now seeing the Common law being implemented as the way forth.
SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE SO THEY HEAR AND KNOW WHAT IS BEFORE THEM ALL TO FACE GLOBALLY.
Christopher James brings the light once again powerfully to fast track his fellow man to knowledge with the solution!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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